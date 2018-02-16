Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have split after two-and-a-half years of marriage.

Jennifer Aniston and husband Justin Theroux have announced they are splitting after two-and-a-half years of marriage.

In a statement to Just Jared, the duo said they split at the end of last year.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” they said.

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

They added they had every intention of dealing with their split privately, though incessant gossip forced them to acknowledge public rumour.

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Aniston, 49, and Theroux, 46, started dating back in 2011 and were engaged a year later.

In 2015, they married in their Los Angeles home.

“There was a time when I thought there was something romantic about picking up and trotting off somewhere different every three months,” Aniston told Architectural Digest earlier this month. “I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home, and there’s nowhere else I want to be.”

The news comes just days after Aniston celebrated her 49th birthday surrounded by girlfriends in Malibu where Theroux was notably absent.