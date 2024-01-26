The Australian Open moment giving women goosebumps.

Aryna Sabalenka won more than just a place in her second successive Australian Open final with a victory over American Coco Gauff on Thursday evening.

In her post-match interview with player-turned-commentator Jelena Dokic, Sabalenka also won plenty of hearts by fulfilling a touching request.

"You gave me a towel, they're precious, everyone wants one," Dokic said.

'I said, 'You're winning so much, you probably have about 20 in your hotel room.' You gave me one, which you were so kind to give me. I'll take another one, by the way.

"What I want to do, if you're OK with it, can you sign it, because then we will auction it off for kids and women affected by domestic violence. Is that OK?"

Sabalenka quickly sprung into action, even offering Dokic a second signed towel to auction off as well.

"That's why we love you," Dokic said.

"A fierce competitor on the court. I don't think people know just how kind and compassionate you are, because as soon as I said it you said 'I'll give you another one.'"