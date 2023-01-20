Do ballkids gets paid? 8 questions we have about the Australian Open, answered.

Former world No.1 Andy Murray defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis in a five-set comeback victory overnight, earning a spot in the third round of the Australian Open.

The lengthy match, which ended just after 4am, almost beat the 2008 record for the latest grand slam finish.

After tuning in to watch the Australian Open, we've started to ask ourselves some very serious, high brow questions.

For example, why wasn't Andy Murray allowed to have more than one toilet break during his six-hour match? What's going on with ballkids, and why are they constantly picking up used towels? And how much are tennis players really earning at Melbourne Park?

