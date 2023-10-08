Jason Derulo has been accused of sexual harassment by singer Emaza Gibson.
The Voice Australia coach, who allegedly offered Gibson a joint venture and work session in April 2021, is denying claims that he subjected her to "aggressive behaviour, unwanted invitations" and "implications that she'd have to have sex with him" to advance her music career.
Gibson is best known for her spot in the Los Angeles-based R&B girl group Ceraadi. She performed alongside her sisters, Saiyr and Znui Gibson, who were all signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label in 2019, before the group split in 2021.
In Gibson's lawsuit, she is seeking damages from Derulo’s record imprint, Future History, as well as Atlantic Records, alleging he dropped her deal when she rejected his sexual advances.
"This explicit demand for sex-in-exchange-for-success was reinforced through Derulo's subsequent behaviour," the lawsuit claims.