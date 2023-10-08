Derulo's alleged behaviour included aggression, yelling, and a lack of professional opportunities after Gibson rejected his advances, she says.

Gibson additionally alleged that Derulo told her she "would be required to partake in 'goatskin and fish scales'" to find success in the music industry. The lawsuit explained that as "a Haitian reference referring to conducting sex rituals".

She and Derulo had begun work together for their deal, which required the singer to produce a mixtape in four months and an album in six, along with a single that included Derulo. However, once they began sessions at his studio sometime in September 2021, Gibson says Derulo gave her "inappropriately large amounts of alcohol" and pressured her to drink even after she told him she "wasn’t a big drinker".

On September 6, 2022, Gibson claimed she had been informed that her employment with Atlantic and Future was being terminated.

No one in the company's human resources department addressed "Derulo’s sexually, emotionally and physically inappropriate behaviour", claims the lawsuit.

As a result of this "hideous and illegal treatment", Gibson said she suffered from mental breakdowns, weight loss and feelings of betrayal and deception, and had to seek mental health treatment. She was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, among other things.

On Saturday, Derulo addressed the claims in an Instagram video. Though he did not directly name Gibson, the singer said any claims made against him "are completely false and hurtful".

"I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams," he said. "I've always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that's why I sit here before you deeply offended by these defamatory claims. God bless."