Jarryd Hayne has been sentenced to a maximum of five years and nine months for sexual assault.

Former NRL player Jarryd Hayne has been sentenced to a maximum of five years and nine months in prison, with a non-parole period of three years and eight months, for sexually assaulting a woman in her Newcastle home in 2018.

Hayne will be eligible for release on January 5, 2025.

The 33-year-old, who entered court on Thursday with a crowd of supporters trying to shield him from the media, was found guilty in March of two counts of sexual assault by a jury of seven men and five women during a retrial in Sydney. He was found not guilty of the two more serious charges of aggravated sexual assault without consent inflicting actual bodily harm.

During the sentencing, Judge Helen Syme said the woman "clearly said no several times and indicated by her actions".

"There is no other conclusion than he knew she did not consent," Judge Syme said. "The offender... went ahead anyway and forced a sexual act on her."

The judge added: “He did not stop because she said so, but because he saw blood.”

Jarryd Hayne in March after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman. Image: AAP.