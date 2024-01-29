Aged 22, Jannik Sinner just made history.

On Sunday night in front of the Australian Prime Minister and several A-list celebrities, 22-year-old Jannik Sinner did something incredible.

He fought his way back from being two sets down against Daniil Medvedev to be crowned winner of the 2024 Australian Open with a 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-4 6-3 victory.

Watch his win here:



Video via Australian Open

His win made history. He is the first Italian to win an Australian Open, the first Italian male to win a grand slam since 1976 and the youngest Australian Open men's champion since 2008.

So who is our new men's champion? Relax, we've done all the digging for you.

A childhood choice.

Sinner grew up in the small village of Sexten in Northern Italy where his dad was the chef and his mum the waitress for the nearby popular Ski Lodge, Talschlusshütte Hut.

Naturally, he spent a lot of time on the slopes and was a champion skier as a kid, winning the national championship aged eight.