JAN FRAN: 'My partner started a business during COVID-19. It almost broke us.'

The other day my partner came home with good news. “Everyone is miserable!” he said.

He’d just been at the pub, his first outing in over three months (he took the lockdown so seriously we started calling him Captain COVID) and had discovered that all of his mates were experiencing some “friction” with their partners during this pandemic. At the risk of sounding heartless, I must confess that I did indeed find this to be ﻿﻿very good news.Not because everyone was miserable but because we were normal.

﻿

Here's how you've been handling isolation, according to your start sign. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Some context! My husband and I have spent four months living, working, eating, sleeping and exercising in a 90 square metre apartment.

There was a period of six weeks where we did not leave the house at all - not to shop, not to exercise (see Captain COVID reference above), which for the most part was fine except that in addition to this, he decided to start an entirely new business from scratch, with the help of precisely zero people, in a completely new area of expertise, across several international time zones, in the middle of a global pandemic. To use his words, “I’m the most stressed and anxious I’ve ever been” and “why did I do this” and “f***, sh*t, f***.”

Starting a business is hard. Starting a business without any of the padding that makes the stresses of life bearable (i.e gyms, restaurants, travel, concerts, weddings, the outdoors, an office) is harder. Starting a business where your wife is the only other human being you see in 90 days is... well, just don’t do that.

﻿While it might be a commendable way to get through a lockdown, it’s a terrible way to get through a marriage. There’s been... friction. We talk less yet bicker more, we spend all day together, but not enough quality time, work rolls into sleep rolls into work.