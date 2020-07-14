Are we headed towards more state lockdowns? Your latest COVID-19 questions, answered.

With Victoria now entering their second week of their second lockdown, fears are growing that other states will follow their lead.

On Tuesday morning, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk declared parts of Sydney COVID-19 hotspots. From midday Tuesday, any person who lives in or has visited the Liverpool and Campbelltown government areas in the past 14 days will be prohibited from entering Queensland.

So, will NSW go back into lockdown? And what is the latest on a COVID-19 vaccine?

Mamamia's daily podcast The Quicky spoke with Dr Sanjaya Senanayake, an Infectious Diseases Specialist from ANU, about the current status of COVID-19.

What are our chances of containing it in Victoria? And, will NSW go back into lockdown?

In the past few days, NSW has recorded an alarming rise in new cases, the majority of which have come from community transmission.

It comes as the total number of infections linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster in Sydney's south west has reached 21, with fears growing we are seeing the early signs of a second wave in NSW.

Already, on Monday, the NSW government has signalled stricter operating rules for pubs, with the measures to be announced on Tuesday.

Dr Senanayake, however, says other states will "not necessarily" return to lockdown.

"It is possible that some cases may have come from Victoria in to other states, and it might lead to a localised outbreak but it doesn't necessarily mean an uncontrollable outbreak is a foregone conclusion. Similarly, in Victoria - even though it's ended up being quite a big outbreak and they've had to take extreme measures - I would still hope that, it might take a few weeks, but they can get on top of this outbreak."

What is the latest on a COVID-19 vaccine?

Scientists worldwide have been working around the clock to develop a vaccine for coronavirus - a process that would usually take about 10 years.

There are about 100 potential COVID-19 vaccines currently being developed.

"The vaccine race is going well, relative to other vaccines," Dr Senanayake says. "The quickest vaccine we've ever developed has been the mumps vaccine which took four years. So we are looking at getting a COVID vaccine much more quickly, however as the WHO Director General said fairly recently, we're still looking at being a year away from that.