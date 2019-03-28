"Bye Jayme..." Kidnapper's chilling behaviour towards Jayme Closs as he left courtroom.

With AAP.

Jake Patterson, 21, has pleaded guilty in a US court to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs, and holding her captive for three months in a remote cabin, after murdering her parents.

The charges carry a life sentence in prison, and as Patterson was led away from court after the brief 17 minute hearing he uttered two words: “Bye Jayme.”

Patterson had said he would plead guilty in a letter sent earlier this month to a Minneapolis TV station, saying he didn’t want the Closs family “to worry about a trial”.

To catch up on today’s news, listen to The Quicky. Post continues after podcast.

Patterson admitted to kidnapping Jayme after killing her parents, James and Denise Closs, on October 15 at the family’s Wisconsin home near Barron, about 145 kilometres northeast of Minneapolis.

Jayme escaped in January, after 88 days in Patterson’s cabin in near the small, isolated town of Gordon, 97km from her home.

According to a criminal complaint, Patterson told authorities he decided Jayme “was the girl he was going to take” after he saw her getting on a school bus near her home.

He spent weeks planning, stealing licence plates to replace his own, and shaving his head so he wouldn’t leave hair at the scene.

Jayme told police that on the night of the abduction, the family dog’s barking awoke her, and she went to wake up her parents as a car came up the driveway.