A 37-year marriage, famous parents, and addiction: The extraordinary life of Jamie Lee Curtis.

For fans of the horror movie genre, Jamie Lee Curtis is synonymous with the original 'slasher' film, Halloween.

With the release of its latest instalment this month, Halloween Kills, Curtis is back in the media.

And not just to promote her reprised role as 'scream queen', Laurie Strode, but to share her thoughts on the reality of ageing, and how proud she is to parent a transgender daughter.

The most iconic celebrity pregnancy rules. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

A Hollywood legacy.

Jamie Lee Curtis was famous from the day she was born, thanks to her actor parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis.

She acknowledges the great privilege that comes from having a well-connected Hollywood family.

"It’s important for me, given that I’m this bougie princess from Los Angeles - even if I claim I worked hard, I’ve never really worked hard a day in my life," Curtis told The New Yorker in 2019.

"When you’re famous, you get this incredible access, you get opportunities to see things that other people don’t get to see, you get ease of access everywhere you go. All of that is a great, lovely benefit to the part that you give up, which is your privacy. So it’s a balance."

Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis. Image: Getty.