To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

It looks like Jackson Garlick, (A.K.A. Angie Kent top four contender, A.K.A son of Garlo Pies founder) is joining Bachelor in Paradise tonight, and this is exactly what we needed.

In case that mini-recap didn't cover it for you, we first met the 26-year-old in Angie Kent's season of The Bachelorette last year, where he made it all the way to hometowns before being eliminated.

You may remember him as the guy who offered his family's homemade meat pie to coeliac and vegetarian Angie when entering the mansion.

Or maybe as the one who went through a celebrity, Instagram-photoshop scandal:

Yeah... not photoshopped...

Here's everything we know about Jackson Garlick, ahead of his Bachelor in Paradise entry tonight.

He finds love... with a producer.

At this point, being a producer on any of the shows in The Bachelor franchise may be as good as being a contestant.

According to Woman's Day, a particular female producer for the show was on the lookout for love when faced with the selection of boys, and really, can you blame her?

"She [the producer] had her eyes on a lot of the boys but she ended up hooking up with Jackson," an anonymous source said.

"They were seeing each other quite a bit after the show – they definitely gave it a red hot go."

Listen to Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast, The Spill, where hosts Kelly McCarren and Kee Reece discuss everything Bachelor in Paradise. Post continues below.

Last night's evictee Helena Sauzier added to the suspicion, hinting that Jackson would find someone, despite the pair going in with hopes of seeing each other.