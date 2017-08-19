If you grew up watching Dawson’s Creek, you might occasionally catch yourself humming ‘I Don’t Want to Wait’ and daydreaming about scaling up the side of some nerdy guy’s house.

Of course, once you climb in the window you’ll look at his movie posters and talk in sentences normal 15-year-olds would never actually understand, while wearing tencel jeans and roll neck jumpers.

It’s easy to look back on our favourite TV shows and think they were all good times, 90s soundtracks, and thin eyebrows – but they were also kind of ridiculous… and problematic… and hilarious, especially when they weren’t meant to be.

Those crazy kids from the creek got up to some weird sh*t. Here’s just some of the plot lines that would have you saying ‘Oh, hell no’ if Dawson’s Creek was released in 2017:

Jen was not 15

When Jen turned up in Capeside in Season One she was just 15 years old… apparently.

But… but… she had basically been kicked out of New York for taking too many drugs and sleeping with too many people.

When I was 15, I was still having sleepovers and making up dance routines to Spice Girl songs (I still am, honestly).

Jen was 30. She was at least 30.

Pacey’s affair with his teacher

In the first season of Dawson’s Creek, Pacey was having sex with his English teacher, Tamara Jacobs.

This was NOT an issue in good ole’ Capeside. Their scenes together were… romantic (vom) and neither the teacher nor Pacey faced any kind of repercussions for what was basically statutory rape.

It wasn’t even a moral lesson dressed up as a plot line, it was just this creepy thing that happened. The general consensus in the creek was, “Here’s a thing that’s happened and we’re fine with it. WE’RE FINE.”

Dawson and the strippers

In Season Three Dawson takes a stripper out on his dad’s boat. While said stripper is going down on Dawson, he crashes said dad’s boat. Oops.

So Dawson and Pacey throw a stripper party at Dawson’s house to raise the $3000 they needed to repair the boat.