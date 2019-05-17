"They take like, 40 minutes for one photo." The truth about beauty influencers.

If the James Charles Tati Westbrook saga is your first toe-dip into the beauty influencing world, you might be getting a certain picture painted for you.

Toxic oversharing, bizarre rules about what you can and can’t post because it might upset fellow influencers, and weirdly obsessive followers in the millions that can be launched at others in the industry if they misstep.

Catch up on some of the drama here.

Mamamia spoke to Art Simone, a 26-year-old drag artist and influencer from Melbourne, in order to better understand what the beauty space is really like.

For Art Simone, she admits there are elements of the industry she just doesn’t subscribe to.

“For some, their main focus is through a phone and not in a present moment. Everything is about that,” said Art Simone of some of her colleagues.

“They are lovely… they just aren’t there. They aren’t present. It’s a whole other breed of human being,” she admitted.

At one event she went to, Art Simone recalls a group of other influencers approaching her for a photo.