Remember that $89m influencer wedding? Well, the groom's now facing possible serious jail time.

If you've visited social media in the past week, then chances are you've seen the spectacle that was the $89 million wedding of Madelaine Brockway and Jacob LaGrone.

The celebration went for five days, was held in Paris, France and had about everything one could imagine – a Maroon 5 performance, a rehearsal dinner at the Paris Opera House, fireworks at the Eiffel Tower, a stay at the Palace of Versailles and a luncheon at the Chanel Haute Couture Suite.

Yup. All in five days.

Madelaine Brockway's wedding has been labelled the 'wedding of the century'. Image: Instagram @madelainebrockway.

But the groom – who seemed to be mostly just a background character for the affair that was hailed the 'wedding of the century' – has been honeymooning in... court?