EXCLUSIVE: Jackie O talks about money, power and being on Hinge.

Jackie 'O' Henderson is one of the most famous women in Australia. She's also the most powerful and successful woman in the entertainment industry. Along with her KIISFM breakfast radio co-host, Kyle Sandilands, Henderson is also the highest paid person in Australian media.



On Mamamia's No Filter podcast this week, Jackie Henderson finally sits down to speak with Mia Freedman about fame, what she wishes she'd known about divorce, how relationships can be changed by money, how she negotiates her multi-million dollar radio contract and what it's like to be on a dating app when......you're Jackie O.

This extract of Jackie O's interview on the No Filter podcast has be condensed and edited for clarity. You can listen to the full interview here.

Mia: Is talking about money something you put boundaries around?

Jackie: I don't love talking about money. I should be proud of the money I earned but I just hate it. I don't know what it is. Maybe it's just the way I was brought up. I've got an interest in other people's salaries, trust me. But you sort of feel like it's gloating. I don't want to gloat. There’s a fine line for me between being proud of how far I've come, which I am really proud of, and then there's the gloating part, which that's the part I don't want to do or am uneasy with.

Mia: It's interesting, isn't it? Because I can't imagine a man ever using the word gloat. I don't know whether that's an internalised female thing. But it's very rare for a woman to talk about how much money she makes while Kyle has no problem with it.

Jackie: Men love to… I think, for us, we see it as almost tacky. I also think it's ingrained in us in a way to not blow your own horn. And not talk yourself up. It's terrible. Because we need to do more of that, especially in negotiations, we have this sort of fear that ‘I can't go in there and talk myself up like a lot of men can do’.