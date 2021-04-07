In 2018, teens Jack and Jennifer were murdered by their father. Their deaths were 'entirely preventable'.

Warning: This post deals with family violence and suicide and might be triggering for some readers.

On a Thursday evening in July 2018, 36-year-old Olga Edwards returned to her West Pennant Hills home to find that her 15-year-old son, Jack, and 13-year-old daughter, Jennifer, had been shot by their father.

Today, an inquest found their deaths were "preventable".

The teenagers were killed by 67-year-old John Edwards, who stalked his daughter as she walked home from school that afternoon. Later that day, after emptying two rounds of bullets into his children, Edwards took his own life.

Five months after her children's murder, Olga Edwards also took her own life.

On Wednesday, NSW State Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan found police failed to make reasonable inquiries after Olga reported instances of John Edwards' abuse and stalking in 2016 and 2017.

Olga made her first police report in December 2016, where she described three instances to police of John assaulting Jennifer and Jack.

Police "erroneously recorded" it as "domestic violence - no offence detected".

"Had the incident been categorised as assault or domestic violence, it would’ve appeared in the (firearm registry’s) system in relation to John’s suitability of holding gun," said O’Sullivan.

Gun registry staff, who were working without any formal training, also failed to recognise John Edwards' long pattern of domestic violence when they gave him various permits and a licence to shoot and buy pistols and rifles.

"To describe this as a tragedy is to import a sense of inevitability that nothing could have been done to change the outcome," she said.

"Instead, the evidence before this court plainly reveals the deaths of Jack and Jennifer were preventable."

O'Sullivan said that Edwards had formed the intent to murder his children by April 2018, when he acquired his second pistol. He then spent about a week organising the logistics, including hiring a car, getting a specialist to wipe his digital devices and writing letters to estranged family members.