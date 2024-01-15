Jacinda Ardern was planning her wedding while a group plotted to gate crash.

Over the weekend, former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern got married to her partner of 10 years, Clarke Gayford, in a beautiful vineyard in Hawke's Bay.

She wore an elegant halter neck dress by designer Juliette Hogan, and her five-year-old daughter Neve walked down the aisle with Ardern's dad, wearing a dress made from Ardern's mother's wedding dress.

There were quirky canapes, a star-studded guest list and a dinner designed by an international head chef.

But as the bride entered the vineyard on her wedding day, she was confronted by a familiar scene at the gates. Protesters, shouting, and placards calling her names.

Ardern stepped down as Prime Minister nearly a year ago, but the anger towards her and her policies from a particular group of New Zealanders hasn't simmered. Her Wedding Day proved that.

Signs reading "Lest we forget jab mandates," and "this s*** is bananas" were waved, anti-mandate propaganda was blasted from a boombox and the gates to the venue were plastered with 'death signs' featuring photos of New Zealanders who supposedly died from vaccine side effects as a result of mandates.

Police had been expecting them and were ready and waiting as the nuptials approached. A marked police car was even parked at the summit of Te Mata Peak which overlooked the winery, with one local telling The Daily Mail, they wouldn't have been surprised if someone tried to hang a sign up there to ruin the view.