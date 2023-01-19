Thank you, Jacinda Ardern. For showing us what leadership can look like.

Even Jacinda Ardern's resignation as Prime Minister of New Zealand was refreshing.
Honest. Vulnerable. Reflective.
"I have given my absolute all to being Prime Minister, but it has also taken a lot out of me. You cannot and should not do the job unless you have a full tank, plus a bit in reserve for those unplanned and unexpected challenges that inevitably come along," she said.
"Having reflected over summer I know I no longer have that bit extra in the tank to do the job justice. It’s that simple."
Watch some of Jacinda Ardern's speech below. Post continues after video.
"You can be your own kind of leader, one who knows when it’s time to go," she added, before finishing with a tribute to her family.
Top Comments