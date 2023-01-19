Thank you, Jacinda Ardern. For showing us what leadership can look like.

"To Neve, mum is looking forward to being there when you start school next year. And to Clarke, let’s get married."

Of course it hasn't all been shiny optimism and glowing reports during Ardern's five years in the top job.

In fact, in recent years, there's been a growing opinion that New Zealand was 'falling out of love' with her.

In 2020, Labour brought home an unprecedented landslide election victory. Fast forward to 2022 and the polls were suggesting that the opposition would comfortably win come 2023 when the country heads to the polls.

Right now, according to The Post columnist Tom Chodor, New Zealanders are fed up with the cost-of-living crisis, stagnating wages, unaffordable housing, and a health system running on fumes.

During an interview on the last stop of her trip in Australia last year, a journalist pointedly asked, "What is it like to be more popular overseas than in your own country?"

And truthfully, she is very popular here in Australia. Perhaps because we're separated from the actual on-the-ground politics and we're just focused on the model of leadership we see.

Of course there's the fact she is a woman in charge of running a country, something we so desperately want to see happen again Down Under.

She's also a working mother of a young child, whose partner is taking on the domestic duties while she puts her career first. It's these kinds of examples we crave in our own country.

But it goes beyond that.

We've watched Ardern show a level of empathy, understanding, and firm brazenness that has shown up many of the leaders around her.