New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is engaged to her partner of seven years, Clarke Gayford.

According to Stuff, a spokesman for the prime minister said Ardern and Gayford became engaged over the Easter weekend.

On Friday, during a ceremony on the West Coast of New Zealand, reporters spotted a ring on Ardern’s left hand, believed to be her engagement ring.

Ardern and Gayford first met in 2012. She was a Labour MP and he was TV personality, best known for his show Fish of the Day.

Gayford was hosting the Metro Restaurant Awards and Ardern was attending the event with model and TV personality Colin Mathura-Jeffree, who had been featured on the cover of that month’s Metro magazine.

The pair later spent time together when Gayford approached Ardern with a constituency issue. They met for a coffee. Then another. Then another. Their coffee dates eventually turned into something more serious.

For their first official date, Gayford took Ardern fishing. He later told the New Zealand Women’s Weekly that he knew Ardern was the one when she caught a “5.4kg snapper”.

“The signs couldn’t have been clearer,” he said.

“We don’t really talk about it publicly. She’s definitely been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. I didn’t know what it meant to work hard until I started seeing what she does on a daily basis,” Gayford told the NZ Herald in 2016.

In October 2017, Ardern became the third female Prime Minister of New Zealand.

Three weeks later, she learned she was pregnant.