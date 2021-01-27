Everything you need to know about the cast of Stan's It’s A Sin. Including where to follow them.

It's A Sin has been touted as one of the most anticipated dramas of the year. And it's not hard to see why.

The five-part series, which premiered on Stan last week, follows the lives of three young gay men as they move to London at the start of the 1980s.

Spanning across a decade, the series focuses on London's vibrant gay scene as the scene is turned upside down by the AIDS crisis.

Watch the trailer for It's A Sin, streaming only on Stan.



Video via HBO Max.

The drama was created by Russell T Davies, who has worked on the likes of Doctor Who, A Very English Scandal, and Years and Years.

While working on It's A Sin, Davies drew from his own experiences as a young gay man living in London, basing some characters on his own friends.

The cast for the series includes the likes of Neil Patrick Harris and Stephen Fry as well as newcomers Olly Alexander, Callum Scott Howells, and Omari Douglas.

Here's everything we know about the cast and where to follow them on Instagram:

Olly Alexander aka Ritchie Tozer

Image: Stan.