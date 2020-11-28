December is just around the corner.

Yep, it's almost time for some much-needed rest and relaxation.

Next month, Stan will be dropping some brilliant TV shows and films to keep us entertained all month long. There will be new releases, returning TV shows and beloved movies that are ready for a rewatch.

Watch the trailer for Stan Original Film A Sunburnt Christmas below. Post continues after video.

Here are their top five upcoming releases, plus every single TV show and movie dropping on Stan in December 2020.

A Sunburnt Christmas

Image: Stan.

New Stan Original Film, A Sunburnt Christmas, will premiere exclusively on the streaming service on December 11.

The family comedy follows a single mum and her kids who are doing it tough on their outback farm when a runaway criminal dressed as Santa Claus, Daryl (Daniel Henshall from Stan's Bloom), crashes their property.

Premiere Date: December 11.

Your Honor

Image: Stan.