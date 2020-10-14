LEIGH CAMPBELL: 12 bump-friendly beauty products that helped my sensitive, pregnancy skin.

If you listened to the pregnancy episode of You Beauty you’ll know I’m expecting my first baby in June, and that as a result my skin has completely changed.

It’s like I have new skin. And a new face. I am a new person.

It means I’ve had to totally switch up the products I use, which in itself has been quite fun – because as someone who tests beauty products for a living I finally get to try whole categories of lotions and creams that were not previously suitable for me.

So, at the request of many other expecting mums, here’s what I’m using so far:

Sukin or MooGoo body products:

My limbs are suddenly so bloody sensitive! Most creams or body washes make me itch like a mofo, which I’ve never experienced until now.

Fun.

I’ve been grabbing (and loving) the Sukin Body Wash. It’s about $20 for a one litre pump pack which is almost daylight robbery it’s so affordable.

We Are Feel Good Inc Co and Avene sun cream:

Did I mention my skin has been sensitive and itchy? Well sunscreen has been the worst cause of it. It took me about 10 formulas (and many itchy days) to find the two best body sunscreens that work on my currently-delicate skin. The winners are the Avene sunscreen spray SPF 50+ and the We Are Feel Good Inc Sensitive Suncreen SPF 40+. Both are awesome – lightweight, easy to rub in and didn’t make my skin white.

Stuff my face is loving:

Thankfully my new found sensitive face can still handle some of my old favourites (like Bioderma Micellar water and Beaute Pacifique Defy Damage Serum).

In addition I’ve added some newbies to my routine that are helping me get extra hydration (and fake a full night’s sleep when restless legs have kept me up all night).