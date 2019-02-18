The Products Professionals Say To Steer Clear Of When You're Pregnant

When you're pregnant there's a million things you have to steer clear of and some beauty products are on that list.

Kelly and Leigh (who herself is pregnant!) sit down and chat what products you can and can't use while pregnant and breastfeeding.

Plus is there actually any proven results when it comes to preventing and minimising stretch marks?

And in our Spendy/Savey, Leigh brings her favourite pregnancy-safe, and cheap, product from Weleda



If you're in NSW you can call MotherSafe for advice on 1800 647 848

Or alternatively you can call HealthDirect nation wide on 1800 022 222



You can find all the products from today's episode here:

https://www.mamamia.com.au/pregnancy-safe-skincare/

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/