'We were getting our children ready to sleep': Israeli's attack on Rafah's Tel Al-Sultan tent camp.

There has been international condemnation of an Israeli airstrike that killed at least 45 civilians and injured many more in a tent camp for displaced people in Rafah, Gaza.

In scenes grimly familiar from a war in its eighth month, Palestinian families rushed to hospitals to prepare their dead for burial after the strike late on Sunday night set tents and rickety metal shelters ablaze.

Israel's military said it was investigating reports that a strike it carried out against Hamas commanders in Rafah had caused the fire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in parliament that "something unfortunately went tragically wrong" with the airstrike.

"We are investigating the incident and will reach conclusions because this is our policy," he said.

Survivors said families were preparing to sleep when the strike hit.

"We were praying ... and we were getting our children's beds ready to sleep. There was nothing unusual, then we heard a very loud noise, and fire erupted around us," said Umm Mohamed Al-Attar, a Palestinian mother.

"All the children started screaming... The sound was terrifying; we felt like the metal was about to collapse on us, and shrapnel fell into the rooms."

