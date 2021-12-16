"I'm livid. " After my father's funeral in South Africa, I'm now in isolation for Christmas.'

I'm sorry I was so judgemental.

Back then, I was scathing of those selfish people travelling during a pandemic. Risking the safety of everyone in Australia who had responsibly heeded the call to vaccinate and stay home.

Serves them right to be stuck in quarantine. Good riddance! Until it was me.

As first-generation immigrants, my husband and I made a life for ourselves in Sydney. It has been a trying 20 years raising two pre-teen children with absolutely no family support.

Until you have experienced being geographically separated from the ones you love, I don't believe you'll ever appreciate the tremendous sacrifice this entails.



Almost one month ago, the dreaded middle of the night phone call came.

Without warning, my fit and healthy beloved father had suddenly passed away in South Africa.

It had been two and a half years since I had seen him, given COVID had brought the world to a standstill. I was grateful at the time that a flight via Singapore could be found, with the obligatory COVID test before departure.

I had been in South Africa for only a few tumultuous days of grieving, when the Omicron news erupted.

There was a mad rush to re-book flights for fear of how the world would react. Within hours, virtually every major transit country slammed shut. Flights were unceremoniously cancelled. Airline call centres could not be reached.

After two weeks of being trapped in South Africa, with no idea of when commercial airlines would resume travel to Sydney, the Australian Government arranged a repatriation flight (at my expense) to Darwin. I have since heard of others that waited months to get home from other destinations.