Right now, there are approximately 145,367,790 types of foundation on the market to choose from.

From liquid and powders to sticks and creams, finding the right foundation for your skin type and desired makeup look is a task and a half.

But you should know: in the world of foundations, there’s a hierarchy and powder foundations sit right at the bottom.

The reason? Powder foundations can make you appear more mature than you are.

“Are liquid foundations better than powder? That’s correct, generally speaking,” Mamamia’s executive editor and beauty journalist Leigh Campbell said on the You Beauty podcast. (You can listen to the full episode below.)

“A lot of people say to only use creams or liquid foundations because old-school powder foundations can be aging – if you have any fine lines around your eyes, it’s not particularly forgiving. Powder sticks to your skin, so if you have normal to dry skin, a powder foundation will make your face look drier, whereas liquid foundation finishes much closer to what your actual skin looks like. Nowadays, you won’t often see people using a [pressed] powder foundation, you’ll see liquid or mineral powder foundations.”

That said, Leigh made the point that not all powders are bad. In fact, using powder as a part of your foundation/base makeup can help it last for yonks.

“This generalisation [about powder] gives powder a bad rap because it has come a long way. Don’t turn off powder all together because a really good light or translucent powder applied over your cream or liquid foundation will set your base and keep your makeup in place,” Leigh said.

So, the bottom line on powder foundation?

If you’re oily, you can get away with more powder foundation or formulations. But for women with drier skin types or more mature skin, reach for liquid, creamy foundations instead.

