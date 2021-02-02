Just a quick one: Is penis size genetic or is it a totally random thing?

Have you ever, like... wondered where willy size comes from? No? Oh c'mon, Linda. Don't lie! You've definitely thought about penis size. MULTIPLE times, in fact. We know you're all curious.

And that's okay! Peens are peculiar ol' things.

While there's the general stuff that pops up in penis-related conversations, like 'does size matter?', 'is girth more important than length?', 'do they do that windmill thing often?', the topic of how one's penis size is determined is actually something that's been researched quite extensively.

Y'see, scientists have been hard at work measuring schlongs in their labs for quite some time, exploring all the different factors that may affect penis size - everything from BMI and testicle size, to height and hormones.

But as it turns out, the penis size has an awful lot to do with genes.

However, in a slightly unexpected turn of events, it doesn't have a whole lot to do with the father's side of the gene pool.

So, is penis size genetic?

Yes! It is. It really is. If someone is packing an absolute python, it's because it was in their genes.

And while there's still more research to be undertaken on this topic, studies have found that the growth of the penis and limbs actually come from the X chromosome - the mother's genes.

Yep. How weird is that? WE'RE IN VERY WEIRD TERRITORY ATM.

