'I lived on a boat with my family of 5 for 4 years. It was cheaper than living in Australia.'

Can you imagine living on a 47-foot yacht with your family of five for four years?

Imagine the close living quarters, the effort of homeschooling, and learning how to operate a boat. But also picture the unique memories made as a family, the bonds solidified, plus the incredible sights and destinations you would get to see.

Erin Carey, her husband and their three boys made their dream a reality. From early 2018 until late 2022 (with a short gap in between to see loved ones) the family lived on a 47-foot yacht overseas, sailing throughout the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.

Watch the trailer for Travel Guides. Post continues below.



Video via Nine.

It was something Erin and her husband had been interested in doing after watching a documentary on 14-year-old Laura Dekker, who set out on a two-year voyage to become the youngest person ever to sail around the world alone.

"We saw that documentary in 2015, and for the next few years planned out a way for us to do something similar as a family. But neither of us had a significant amount of experience on boats," Erin told Mamamia.