"We're super stoked." Edwina Bartholomew has announced she's expecting her first child.

There’s a Sunrise baby on the way, with Edwina Bartholomew announcing she and husband Neil Varcoe are expecting their first child.

Edwina shared the news on Sunrise this morning and shortly after on Instagram.

“What initially presented as an over consumption of croissants, has turned out to be something a little more permanent,” the 35-year-old joked, using the hashtag #itsababy.

The long-serving presenter announced her pregnancy live on air, revealing she is due at the end of the year and she and husband Neil were really happy.

“We’re super stoked and our family is really excited. Mum has been bursting at the seams to tell everyone – so mum, you can tell everyone.”

