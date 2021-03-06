The real life serial killers behind The Silence of the Lambs and Stan's Clarice.

In 1991, audiences were left both shocked and enthralled by The Silence of the Lambs.

It scooped up Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay at the Oscars in 1992.

The film follows the story of Clarice Starling (played by Jodie Foster), an FBI agent who is assigned to work with a psychopathic serial killer and former psychiatrist named Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), so she can track down and capture the serial killer dubbed Buffalo Bill.

Despite the satisfying end to the iconic film, fans often wondered what happened to Clarice after The Silence of the Lambs.

Enter: Stan's gripping new drama, Clarice.

The new Stan series is set in 1993 and was created by Star Trek: Discovery executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet.

The story picks up one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs and focuses on a new chapter in Clarice's life that quickly turns dark. Australia's Rebecca Breeds plays the iconic role of Clarice in the series.

While the new series has a whole new generation on the edge of their seats, it's had many asking: are The Silence of the Lambs and Clarice based on a true story?

The short answer? Yes and no.

The Silence of the Lambs is not based on a specific true story. It's actually based on the book of the same name written by Thomas Harris and Harris drew a lot of inspiration for the book from real-life events and real people.

Who is Hannibal Lecter based on?

Harris based the character of Hannibal Lecter on a convicted murderer he met in a prison in Mexico.

Who is Clarice Starling based on?

FBI agent Clarice Starling is based on a real life FBI agent named Patricia Kirby, who Harris met while conducting research for his novel.

Harris got the idea of an FBI agent using a serial killer to catch another from the Green River Killer case.

While working on the Green River Killer case in the 1980s, criminal profilers Robert Keppel and Dave Reichert spoke to death row inmate Ted Bundy, to try to understand the psychology of the killer and why he was killing people.

With Bundy's help, Gary Ridgway aka the Green River Killer was eventually caught in 2001. He later confessed to murdering 71 people.

Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins in The Silence of the Lambs. Image: Orion Pictures.