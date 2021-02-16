From Summer Bay to Stan's Clarice: What Ruby from Home and Away is doing now.

Rebecca Breeds was sitting in a cafe in Malibu when she learned she had landed the lead role in Stan's Clarice.

"Within about two minutes, I got a phone call from [co-creators] Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet," the 33-year-old told PEOPLE.

"I pick up the phone and I just hear silence. And then all I hear is... 'Hello, Clarice.' That's how they told me I got the role and I absolutely lost it. I just could not believe it."

Read more: Stan’s new series Clarice is the chilling untold story of The Silence of the Lambs' FBI Agent.

The gripping new series, which just premiered on Stan, picks up one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs.

Set in 1993, the series follows whip-smart FBI agent Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) as she returns to the field following her interactions with serial killer Hannibal Lecter.

Watch the trailer for Stan's Clarice below. Post continues after video.

For many watching Clarice, Breeds is a very familiar face.

The Australian actress first landed on our screens in 2008.

At the time, the then 20-year-old played Cassie Cometti in the third season of Blue Water High.

While working on the drama series, Breeds successfully auditioned for the role of Ruby Buckton on Home and Away.

The actor portrayed Ruby for four years, winning Most Popular Actress at the 2010 Logie Awards. It's a time in her life that Breeds looks back on fondly.

Rebecca Breeds in 2010. Image: Getty.