The disturbing true stories behind the controversial new series, A Teacher.

This post deals with sexual assault and grooming and might be triggering for some readers.

When A Teacher first premiered in the US in November, audiences were left feeling both enthralled and deeply uncomfortable.

Created by Hannah Fidell and based on her film of the same name, the 10-part series delves into an illegal sexual relationship between Claire Wilson (Kate Mara), an English teacher in her thirties, and her 17-year-old high school student, Eric Walker (Nick Robinson).

The compelling yet deeply disturbing series, which is now available on both Foxtel and Binge in Australia, is based on a fictional story.

But while the plot of the series is fictional, many elements from A Teacher mirror actual cases of teacher-student abuse.

What is A Teacher about?

A Teacher kicks off when English teacher Claire Wilson starts her first day of work at the fictional Westerbrook High School in Austin, Texas.

Shortly after starting at the school, Claire starts tutoring a 17-year-old student, Eric Walker, who is desperate to get into his dream college.

It's from this moment forward that things turn uncomfortable in the series.

In fact, when A Teacher first aired in the US, the series featured a warning that it depicted situations of grooming.

As the series progresses, Claire continually finds ways to get close to her student, giving the viewer a lesson in what predatory grooming behaviour actually looks like as the pair become involved in a manipulative and damaging relationship.

In stomach-churning scenes, the pair steal shared moments in the backseat of Claire's car and even run away for a secret weekend trip for Eric's 18th birthday.