Should I Watch It? The stomach-churning series about a teacher and student’s affair, A Teacher.

"I've never felt this way before," Eric tells Claire.

"It's new."

If you saw a scene from A Teacher without context, you'd probably assume that it was just another typical romantic drama series.

Video via FX.

But once you know the full story, the new miniseries becomes deeply unsettling.

Created by Hannah Fidell and based on her film of the same name, A Teacher delves into an illegal sexual relationship between English teacher Claire Wilson (Kate Mara) and her 17-year-old student, Eric Walker (Nick Robinson).

The compelling yet deeply disturbing 10-part series, which first premiered in the US in November, is finally able to be watched in Australia on both Foxtel and Binge.

Below, we unpack what the series is about and deliver our verdict on whether you should watch it.

What's it about?

A Teacher kicks off when Claire Wilson (Kate Mara), an English teacher in her thirties, starts her first day of work at the fictional Westerbrook High School in Austin, Texas.

After starting at the school, Claire meets Eric Walker (Nick Robinson), a 17-year-old high school student who is desperate to get into his dream college, the University of Texas.

Later on in the series, Claire's husband, Matt (Ashley Zukerman), leaves on a business trip. Alone and bored, Claire decides to visit a local restaurant.

Coincidentally, Claire runs into her new student, Eric, who works at the diner.

Kate Mara as Claire Wilson in A Teacher. Image: Foxtel.