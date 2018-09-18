A terrifying nursery rhyme tormented a mum for a year. She finally knows why. 

Imagine waking up in the middle of the night to the sounds of children in the distance singing a nursery rhyme…

Yep, no thanks.

For the past year, that is exactly what a “tormented” mother and her two children have heard night after night.

The unnamed woman, who lives in the English town of Ipswich, thought she was imagining things when she began hearing the eerie sounds of children singing a strange rendition of “it’s raining, it’s pouring” in the middle of the night.

And honestly, we don’t really blame her for questioning her sanity – the recording of the song filmed in daylight is seriously creepy, so we can’t imagine the terror of hearing this horror in the dark.

Terrifying, right?!

Eventually, sick of being scared out of her wits, the mother-of-two complained about the nursery rhyme to the Ipswich Borough Council.

“I started to ask myself why I was living with this when I could do something about it,” she told the Ipswich Star.

And on one night, when she heard the voices start up suddenly at midnight, she called the council’s rapid response unit.

Together with the council, the woman was able to help track down the voices.

The best part? It actually wasn’t a choir of creepy demon children practicing their nursery rhymes.

Instead, the council tracked the song down to a nearby warehouse.

“This is unique in our experience – it was difficult to believe a nursery rhyme would be playing in the middle of the night,” a representative of the council told the Ipswich Star.

“We took a call around midnight and immediately went to the Bramford Road area to find out more – we did hear the nursery rhyme playing from an industrial premises and it sounded very eerie at that time of night. We appreciate that people living nearby would find it quite spooky.”

And the reason for the creepy song? It was playing over the warehouse’s speakers as a burglar alarm to keep away trespassers.

But the alarm wasn’t being triggered by burglars – itsy-bitsy spiders were setting off the alarms.

Thankfully, the warehouse has now turned down its alarm system, so hopefully the Ipswich family will be getting a much better sleep from now on.