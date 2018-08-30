The creepy hidden meanings behind six of your favourite kid's nursery rhymes.

“A dragon lives forever but not so little boys,

Painted wings and giant rings make way for other toys.

One grey night it happened, Jackie Paper came no more,

And puff that mighty dragon, he ceased his fearless roar.

His head was bent in sorrow, green scales fell like rain,

Puff no longer went to play along the cherry lan.

Without his life-long friend, puff could not be brave,

So Puff that mighty dragon sadly slipped into his cave oh.”

I listened to the lyrics of ‘Puff the Magic Dragon’ as the song played in the car. It was a song choice from my kids and one I remembered from my own childhood as well but the realisation of how incredibly sad it is only dawned on me then.

“OMG, poor Puff,” I said.

What I thought was just a song about a dragon turns out to be about the imagination of a young child; a tale of him and his imaginary adventures with his friend Puff and how he grows up and doesn’t need his friend anymore.

And now with this knowledge, I hate it! It makes me so angry at Jackie Paper and I just want to give poor Puff a big cuddle (I will be your friend Puff).

It also made me think about all the other songs my kids are listening to.

Parents are often concerned about the lyrics of the songs from pop stars or rappers but seriously these ‘kid friendly’ songs are the worst!

Be prepared to lose all existing elements of innocence and be ready to perform a massive edit on the ‘Kids’ playlist:

Three Blind Mice.