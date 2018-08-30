The creepy hidden meanings behind six of your favourite kid's nursery rhymes.

“A dragon lives forever but not so little boys,
Painted wings and giant rings make way for other toys.
One grey night it happened, Jackie Paper came no more,
And puff that mighty dragon, he ceased his fearless roar.
His head was bent in sorrow, green scales fell like rain,
Puff no longer went to play along the cherry lan.
Without his life-long friend, puff could not be brave,
So Puff that mighty dragon sadly slipped into his cave oh.”
I listened to the lyrics of ‘Puff the Magic Dragon’ as the song played in the car. It was a song choice from my kids and one I remembered from my own childhood as well but the realisation of how incredibly sad it is only dawned on me then.
“OMG, poor Puff,” I said.
What I thought was just a song about a dragon turns out to be about the imagination of a young child; a tale of him and his imaginary adventures with his friend Puff and how he grows up and doesn’t need his friend anymore.
And now with this knowledge, I hate it! It makes me so angry at Jackie Paper and I just want to give poor Puff a big cuddle (I will be your friend Puff).
It also made me think about all the other songs my kids are listening to.
Parents are often concerned about the lyrics of the songs from pop stars or rappers but seriously these ‘kid friendly’ songs are the worst!
Be prepared to lose all existing elements of innocence and be ready to perform a massive edit on the ‘Kids’ playlist:
Top Comments
I thought is was:
Rub-a-dub-dub, three men in a tub
And who do you think they be?
The butcher, the baker, the candlestick makes
Knaves, turned out, all three
3 blind mice is a little darker than cutting off tails of mice. From what I've read the origins aren't certain, but it appears to refer to 3 Protestant Bishops who Queen Mary I of England had burnt at the stake.
Jack and Jill is a little weird. Way would yo go to the top of a hill to fetch water?
Louie XVI lost his crown (so to speak) in 1793, the nursery rhyme predates that event by a minimum of 28 years, and potentially over 150 years.
Do you ears hang low is much older than WW1, most likely from 1838 and with a title and lyrics that i can not say on here.
We used to sing “do your boobs hang low”. Much funnier.