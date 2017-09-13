BREAK IT DOWN: Everything you need to know about the new iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

This week’s big Apple announcement came with a few surprises – not only will an iPhone 8 be available this month, but also an iPhone X.

While the iPhone 8 is your standard update, the iPhone X has a whole bunch of sparkly new features, including facial recognition.

Of course, as we’ve come to expect, with more features, comes a bigger price tag.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will retail for $1079 and $1229 respectively in Australia, while the iPhone X will cost $1579 for the 64GB model. And if you really want to maximise your storage space, a 256GB version is available for a staggering $1829.

So what do you get in a phone for between $1000 and $1900 dollars these days?

Well, let's take a look at the features. Starting with the iPhone 8.

iPhone 8.

Water and dust resistant. Like the 7 models, the phone will resist splashes, water and dust - but don't get too excited, it's still not waterproof.

A 12MP camera. It's the same amount of megapixels as the iPhone 7, but slightly better due to other details I don't understand and won't go into.