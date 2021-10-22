"We're exhausted, languishing, mourning": A letter to Melbourne as we open up.

This post discusses anxiety and depression and may be triggering for some readers.
We are OUT Melbourne!
Say it again with me. After 262 days, the longest lockdown in the world is over. We. Are. OUT. Melbourne!
I actually swallowed a little bit of nervous vomit when I wrote that. No jokes. I didn’t even have the courage to say it aloud because if we’ve learnt anything during this pandemic, it’s that nothing is for certain, even if it’s guaranteed. Snap decisions (and lockdowns) mean everything can change within minutes. So SERIOUSLY, NO JOKES.
Watch: 5 lifestyle hacks to help with anxiety. Post continues after video.
Ah, Melbourne!
We are feeling all the things, some of the things, or none of the things. Elated! Excited! Nervous! Anxious! Terrified! Scared! Relieved. Numb. Melancholy. Morose.
Interestingly, I’m finding my response to the question "how are you going" the same as it was in lockdown.
"I dunno… f**ked?" – perfectly described in text with that emoji with the gal with her hands up in the air.
I reckon there are many of you out there that feel the same, and given October is Mental Health Awareness month, I think it’s worth trying to break it down and figure this shit out.
For me, when I first heard the news that we were “coming out” during the millionth, now infamous, Dan Andrews presser, I wanted to jump for joy - but strangely, I also felt a weird pit in my stomach, followed by some unexplained tears and wild anxiety.
Top Comments