"People love to ask about baby plans": My 5 steps for surviving infertility at Christmas.

I remember my first Christmas after our infertility diagnosis like it was yesterday.

I dreaded seeing people, let alone a group of them. I walked into Christmas functions feeling as small as an ant. It’s amazing how lonely you can feel in a room full of people.

I had a permanent lump in my throat. I was so fearful about what questions I would be asked about our baby plans. At that point, I had absolutely no idea if or when I was going to have a baby. Does anyone really know?

All I knew was that I was broken, overwhelmed, lonely, hurting and scared. I wanted to hide under a rock for the whole of December.

It’s so easy to let a diagnosis take over your life. As much as Christmas is about being together with family and friends, it can also enhance the feeling of being alone, like you’re the only one hurting.

Maybe you thought you’d be pregnant by Christmas. Maybe you thought you’d have a new baby. Maybe you thought you would have started your first round of IVF. Christmas is an easy milestone to set.

I don’t want anyone to feel the way I did that festive season, so here are my top five tips for surviving Christmas this year.