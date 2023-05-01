Laura Thompson & Sarah Sheridan didn’t intend to build a fashion brand. But with a knack for marketing and a fire in their bellies to make a difference in the world, they created Clothing The Gaps.



Their dynamic fashion label aims to challenge racial stereotypes, promote cultural awareness, and start conversations about reconciliation.



This week, Laura and Sarah sit down with Elfy to discuss how their purpose drives profit - not the other way around - and the core reasons behind their success.

This episode of Lady Startup Stories is made in partnership with Airbnb.

THE END BITS

Have your say! By completing our survey, and to say thank you for your time, you’ll go in the running to win a $50 gift voucher.

Wherever you're at in your business journey, Ladystartup.com has the tools, resources and education to help you launch and grow your business right now.

CREDIT

Host: Elfy Scott

Guests: Laura Thompson & Sarah Sheridan

Producer: Cassie Merritt

Audio Production: Thom Lion

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.