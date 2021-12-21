"My mob are dying." I'm an Aboriginal woman. Here's what I want you to know about our health.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, people's health literacy has increased dramatically.

I've worked in public health since 2009. Before the pandemic, most people had no idea that public health existed as a career! Now, most people understand epidemiology is not a skin condition.

They also are more likely to understand a virus reproduction rate. And they can describe the primary differences between the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccinations.

COVID-19 is complex, as is Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health, so what's the difference?

The significant difference is that COVID has affected Australia and the world. Whereas the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health disparity, on a day-to-day level, impacts just us.

COVID seems to headline every news report on TV, make the newspaper's front page and is likely to be one of the most frequently searched terms online.

However, unlike COVID-19, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health disparity is poorly understood despite being an issue for not two years but 233 years; since 1788.

So, what should you know about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health?

Firstly, while you are looking away, either because it doesn't impact you, it's too hard, or you're too busy, my mob are dying.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander babies born today die younger.

Girls will die seven years earlier and boys 8.

Secondly, it's not just about dying younger; it's also about the quality of life.

Chronic diseases like diabetes and mental health impact our quality of life. Yet treating or even trying to prevent a single disease is merely treating a symptom.

We also know that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are three times less likely to own their homes.