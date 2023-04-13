I'm A Celeb's Barry Hall and Lauren Brant are 'stronger' than ever. Tucker trials will do that to you.

Not many people can say their love story started deep in the African jungle over meals of pig’s testicles and maggot pizza, but for Barry Hall and Lauren Brant, that’s exactly how it went down.

It was on the 2015 season of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, and the retired Sydney Swans hard-nut found himself in camp with the former children’s entertainer of High-5 fame.

He was buried alive with rats, and she performed some serious back-breaking tasks to feed the campers, and according to one of the show’s hosts, their chemistry was obvious from day dot.

"There was one day in particular, when Lauren was shaving Barry's head... they were down in a little creek... He was asking her about her partner at the time and she didn't speak much about the partner but she was talking about the idea of love and what you expect from a relationship," Julia Morris told Mamamia.

"There was just this really nice chemistry between them."

So it was glorious to see them go public with their relationship in late 2016 in a civilised setting like a Brisbane nightclub.

At the time, Lauren admitted to The Daily Telegraph, "We have been spending a lot of time together and we have been enjoying each other’s company.

"Who knows what the future holds?"

If Lauren had a crystal ball, she’d have seen a secret marriage, three children, and an idyllic life on the coast. In fact, she was already pregnant with their first baby boy before the rest of Australia knew she was even dating the sporting hero.

Forget The Bachelor, I'm A Celeb… is where fairy tales truly blossom.