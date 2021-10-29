Just a very specific list of 10 items you definitely owned in 2006.

It's 2006 and you're getting ready to go out. You're listening to Rihanna's 'SOS' on your iPod, while you apply your foundation - Maybelline's Dream Matte Mousse.

You add some bronzer and a swipe of frosty pink MAC lipstick to complete the look. Lauren Conrad and Rachel Zoe are the gods you worship.

You slide a fresh SD card into your digital camera and pop it in your clutch, before giving yourself a spritz of Britney Spears Curious...

What an IMAGE, you guys.

It's one we couldn't help but conjure immediately when we saw a post on the nostalgic Instagram account Celeb Spellcheck (it's private, but you can request to follow them - trust us, it's worth it), citing several items that all of us who lived through the early noughties are intimately familiar with.

Inspired by their tribute to the ~style icons~ of the era, from faux fur vests to *those* Jeffrey Campbell boots, here are some very specific items you most definitely owned in 2006.

We hope the SD card in your digital camera was corrupt and you have no physical proof of the following tragedy.

1. A YSL Arty ring.

Image: Pinterest