How I May Destroy You became one of the year's most talked-about TV shows.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

Contrary to what the title may suggest, I May Destroy You is not a story steeped in revenge.

Instead, the dramedy, which has caused a critical buzz across the world and is now finally available to watch in Australia, is a rich yet confronting exploration of consent, race, friendship, sexual abuse and the strain of millennial life.

I May Destroy You is written by, starring and in part directed by Michaela Coel, who has already made her mark on the TV landscape with her first critically acclaimed series, Chewing Gum.

In the series, Michaela plays Arabella Essiedu, a popular Twitter personality whose online musings spawned her first bestselling book Chronicles of a Fed-Up Millennial.

Now, her next book deadline is looming and even though she is newly returned to London after a ‘writing’ trip to Europe, and has fans running up to her in the streets to quote her words back to her, she’s suffering a serious case of writer's block.

With no new ideas on the horizon, Arabella deftly avoids her agents' latest plea for a draft, escapes the confines of their Soho office where she is meant to be pulling an all-nighter, and heads out for a night of drinking with her friend Simon (Ami Ameen) and a group of people she doesn’t know.

What happens next is the stuff of nightmares.

The next morning, Arabella is in somewhat of a frenzied daze and when she does meet with her publishers to go over the book, she does so with a pained smile on her face and a slow trickle of blood streaming from her forehead.

It becomes clear that Arabella’s memories of the night before are largely fragmented. Images of her crawling across a nightclub floor and the view of an unknown man looming over her, all flash across the screen in a jumble of broken consciousness.