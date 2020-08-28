From I Hate Suzie to Ratched: 7 shows everyone will be watching in September on Stan, Netflix and more.

September 2020 is going to be a big month for streaming services.

A lot of new TV series will be dropping on Stan, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Binge, SBS on Demand and more.

With so many new releases coming out at the same time, it can be hard to know what's worth your time and what's not.

To help you out, we've rounded up the 7 TV series everyone will be watching and talking about in September 2020.

Here are the 7 new series you don't want to miss:

I Hate Suzie

Fans of Fleabag are going to love Stan's new series I Hate Suzie.

The eight-part comedy-drama series, starring and co-created by BAFTA Award-nominee Billie Piper, follows the story of Suzie Pickles, a singer-turned-actress whose life is a hot mess.

Suzie has just (surprisingly) landed a role in a Disney movie when a bunch of photos of her performing a sex act are leaked to the world's media.

Cue drama, misadventure and many laughs along the way. I Hate Suzie is a gritty, funny look at a former child star's attempt to learn how to "adult" while trying to stay relevant.

I Hate Suzie premieres exclusively on Stan on Friday, August 28.

Love Fraud

