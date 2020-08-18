Rags to riches and an infamous Grammys win: The life of Helen Reddy of Stan's 'I Am Woman'.

The night of this party would also turn out to be the first time Helen Reddy would lock eyes with her future husband, Jeff Wald.

"Jeff was invited, and he didn’t pay the five dollars," Helen would later tell reporters, "but it was love at first sight."

The couple were married soon after meeting, but the early days of their marriage were filled with hardship.

In her autobiography The Woman I Am, Helen Reddy wrote about the early days of her career and marriage, saying that although Jeff was charming, she also married him out of desperation over her right to work and live in the United States.

At the time Jeff worked as a secretary for William Morris on a meager salary and according to New York Magazine, "Helen supported them for six months doing $35-a-night hospital and charity benefits. They were so broke that they snuck out of a hotel room carrying their clothes in paper bags."

"When we did eat, it was spaghetti, and we spent what little money we had on cockroach spray," Helen said of that time in their lives.

But soon, the tables began to turn for Helen Reddy.

Helen, Jeff and Traci moved to Los Angeles and Helen became increasingly frustrated as her husband found success managing musical acts such as Deep Purple and Tiny Tim while seemingly forgetting his earlier promise to manage her career.

After close to a year of no professional progression, Helen presented Jeff with an ultimatum, saying that he either had to work on her career with the same dedication he afforded to other clients, or he could leave.

It was enough to shake Jeff into action and he spent the next five months incessantly calling Capitol Records executive Artie Mogull until he reluctantly agreed to let Helen record just one single, on the proviso that Jeff promised not to call for at least a month.

The result of the deal paid off for Capitol Records, however, when it resulted in Helen's cover of I Don't Know How to Love Him from the musical Jesus Christ Superstar written by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The single began moving up the charts in the spring of 1971 and peaked on the charts at number 13, and this was just the beginning for Helen Reddy.

According to The Billboard Book of Number One Hits, Helen was looking for songs that reflected the music she knew women wanted to listen to and the power of the increasingly strong women's movement. But no matter how hard she looked, there were none to be found in the options the record company sent her way.

"I realized that the song I was looking for didn't exist, and I was going to have to write it myself," she said.

"It was early in 1971 and I'd been involved in the women's movement for eight or nine months," she went on to tell The New York Times. "I was looking for material that reflected the feminist consciousness but there was nothing with anything positive to say.