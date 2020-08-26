Stan's I Am Woman director Unjoo Moon is proof that a chance encounter can change your life.

Unjoo Moon is proof that a chance encounter has the power to change your life.

More than six years ago, the Australian filmmaker was attending an awards dinner in Los Angeles, with her cinematographer husband Dion Beebe, and as the couple arrived late and hurried over to their table, Unjoo spotted a familiar face.

Sitting at that table was Helen Reddy, one of the most successful performing artists ever to emerge from Australia, a Grammy-award winning recording artist with a string of hit songs to her name. Including her 1972 smash hit song I Am Woman, which went on to become an anthem for a generation.

As soon as Unjoo laid eyes on her, she was hit with a flood of childhood memories.

"I made my husband swap seats with me so I could speak with Helen over dinner," Unjoo told Mamamia. "Seeing her just reminded me of growing up in Australia as a young girl. My family had not been in Australia for many years at that stage (Unjoo was born in South Korea) so music was such a big thing for us.

"﻿My mother didn’t speak English then but when Helen’s songs came on the radio, they made her feel empowered. She’d wind down the window of her Volvo station wagon and let her hair be loose in the breeze.

"But I had no idea before speaking to Helen that night that her life was so much bigger than people remember, she’s not just one song."

It's true that Helen Reddy's life reads like the pages of a captivating movie script.

After winning an Australian talent competition, Helen flew from Australia to New York in 1966 with her three-year-old daughter Traci in tow and just $230 in her pocket.