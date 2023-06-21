'2 years ago, I adopted my nephew, promising to 'fix him'. He's getting worse.'

When our adoption was finalised in 2021, and we brought, one-year-old Stanley home with hearts full of love, I knew life with four kids was going to be crazy.

He is my biological nephew and when we found out he needed permanent care, my husband and I opened our hearts and our home. And our other children Caja, then 14 and Jonty and Hendry, then four, were excited about a little brother.

I knew it would come with challenges. He has suffered unimaginable trauma.

There would be hard times, sleepless nights and more nappies to change. I’d have to take time off work and bond with my new son, help my other kids adjust too.

Watch: A beautiful story of adoption.



Video via Mamamia

Being our second adoption and being foster parents, there were no rose-tinted glasses for me.

But what I didn’t expect was that less than a year later I’d feel deep regret and spend my days wishing for the life I had before.

Those feelings didn’t happen overnight, they slowly crept into daily life and the guilt they brought with them made me feel absolutely sick to my stomach.

I was so ashamed and embarrassed.

I don’t know how it started. Maybe it was there from the beginning.