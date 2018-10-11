‘Not everyone has a glowing pregnancy. Mine has been the darkest period of my life.’

For Sheridyn Fisher, the vomiting begins at 1am and goes until midday. It feels endless, but when it does eventually stop, she’s left feeling nauseous, fatigued and sleep deprived. It takes all her strength to get out of bed. She can barely leave the house. And just keeping food down is a daily challenge.

It’s been that way every day for the past six months.

And on top of all that, Sheridyn is pregnant. She’s worried sick about the little baby growing inside her but also experiencing a mental and physical pain that she cannot even put into words.

That’s the reality for the Instagram influencer and model, who is 29 weeks pregnant with her second child. She has hyperemesis gravidarum (defined as a severe type of nausea and vomiting during pregnancy) and for too long, she, like many other women with the condition, has suffered in silence. But no longer.

Last week, Sheridyn shared an emotional Instagram post with her millions of followers, giving a rarely-heard insight into exactly what being pregnant with hyperemesis gravidarum (also known as HG) is like.

“Hyperemesis gravidarum is severe… and I mean severe excess vomiting, constant nausea and usually leads to excessive weight loss, dehydration, constantly feeling faint, weak, headaches from vomiting, chronic body aches and pains and constantly feeling ‘fuzzy’,” she begins the post.

“I personally have experienced vomiting up blood [because] I’ve ruptured my throat from constant vomiting and broken capillaries from the pressures of vomiting; red eyes from constant crying, not to even mention the mentally debilitating aspect which is a very dark space to be in.”