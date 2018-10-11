‘Not everyone has a glowing pregnancy. Mine has been the darkest period of my life.’

For Sheridyn Fisher, the vomiting begins at 1am and goes until midday. It feels endless, but when it does eventually stop, she’s left feeling nauseous, fatigued and sleep deprived. It takes all her strength to get out of bed. She can barely leave the house. And just keeping food down is a daily challenge.
It’s been that way every day for the past six months.
And on top of all that, Sheridyn is pregnant. She’s worried sick about the little baby growing inside her but also experiencing a mental and physical pain that she cannot even put into words.
That’s the reality for the Instagram influencer and model, who is 29 weeks pregnant with her second child. She has hyperemesis gravidarum (defined as a severe type of nausea and vomiting during pregnancy) and for too long, she, like many other women with the condition, has suffered in silence. But no longer.
Last week, Sheridyn shared an emotional Instagram post with her millions of followers, giving a rarely-heard insight into exactly what being pregnant with hyperemesis gravidarum (also known as HG) is like.
“Hyperemesis gravidarum is severe… and I mean severe excess vomiting, constant nausea and usually leads to excessive weight loss, dehydration, constantly feeling faint, weak, headaches from vomiting, chronic body aches and pains and constantly feeling ‘fuzzy’,” she begins the post.
“I personally have experienced vomiting up blood [because] I’ve ruptured my throat from constant vomiting and broken capillaries from the pressures of vomiting; red eyes from constant crying, not to even mention the mentally debilitating aspect which is a very dark space to be in.”
View this post on Instagram
Hyperemesis Gravidarum (HG) Awareness Post – (First photo taken over 3 months ago compared to now) I just want to share some light on Hyperemesis Gravidarum in pregnancy to help bring awareness to what it is and what it means for those suffering. Hyperemesis Gravidarum is severe, and I mean severe excess vomiting, constant nausea and usually leads to excessive to weight loss, dehydration, constantly feeling faint, weak, headaches from vomiting, chronic body aches & pains and constantly feeling “fuzzy”, holding down food is a daily challenge. I personally have experienced vomiting up blood from rupturing my throat from constant vomiting and broken capillaries from the pressures of vomiting, red eyes from constant crying not to even mention the mentally debilitating aspect which is a very dark space to be in. If you have HG, natural remedies generally won’t have helped, and you’ll probably be struggling with day-to-day life. Getting your body up in the morning is a challenge and day to day duties become a constant battle. The vomiting can usually subsided later in pregnancy, but the body weakness, chronic pain and dehydration and can last full term. I can be very lonely, and if you have young children already, it can be the one of the physically hardest challenge a mother can face whilst pregnant, especially if she doesn’t have help or support. In my case, I’m grateful now the horrific 1am to midday vomiting has subsided to just what I class now as “manageable vomiting”, that I now have wonderful support to help me, but the body weakness, fuzziness & dizziness , lack of appetite or unable to eat is day by day. Some days your ok enough to eat something, some days you just have to accept that all you can do is enough. All you focus on is trying to be positive and as healthy as possible for your growing little one, you try not to beat yourself up or blame yourself or worry that your causing harm to the baby, because that’s all your feeling and you naturally think about these things even though all the check ups sees the baby “as healthy and growing strong” because you don’t feel that way you can’t help but worry sometimes. (Full post swipe across)