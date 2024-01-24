'My husband and I spend the holidays with his parents. We never want to see them again.'

Warning: This post contains graphic depictions.

Lately, I've noticed an influx of posts on Mamamia written by parents who are estranged from their children, though they never really seem to explain the reason why.

Recently, one was written that could have been written by my own mother-in-law. I know it wasn't, but I also wasn't the only one who thought that.

The one thing so many of these posts have in common are 'missing reasons'.

This is true of so many abusive parents: They're estranged from their children, they don't know why, it's awful and they're the victims, and they can't really point to anything that makes sense about the situation.

Are there parents who have been unfairly estranged for many reasons? Yes.

While I cannot speak for the author of this post, I can speak for The Missing Reasons that so often accompany these posts.

My father and mother-in-law could both write a post similar to this. I know for a fact that they've exclaimed to anyone who will listen that they "don't understand". They're the victims. Their son has been brainwashed by a woman with a magic devil vagina (don't you love how many of us come with them?), and the poor boy will just never know real love unless he divorces me, marries a woman they want him to, and has children, even though he doesn't want them, like they want him to.

They'd say how I judged them because I told them that it wasn't true that schools had stopped singing the national anthem. I pointed out that, as a teacher, I'm very aware of the school's curriculum, and that singing the national anthem is most definitely an annoying part of my day, and yes, I wish it'd go away because I'm sick of singing it, but it isn't.