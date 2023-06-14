'Thank you for running towards the storm': A letter to Hunter Valley first responders.

"I've never been back there."

I was sitting in the ambulance as we completed paperwork. I was a fresh green (new) paramedic asking, in what hindsight would teach me, are invasive questions about a job my trainer didn't want to discuss.

My trainer was an Intensive Care Paramedic who attended the Thredbo Landslide.

I was only a kid when it happened, but now as a paramedic in training, it was his comments on this day that taught me the everlasting ripples and impact a job of that magnitude had on first responders.

He turned to me calmly and said, "I love my job, but there are some things I can't talk about. Even to my colleagues. Sometimes we just don't want to remember. If we did, we wouldn't keep doing this job."

To this day, I don't know if he was still talking about Thredbo, or he was vaguely referencing the other tragic events he’d witnessed in his almost 30-year paramedic career.

***

When I woke on Monday and heard the news of the Hunter Valley bus crash, my heart sank.

10 dead.

It's only been days but already, I know, this will be one of those jobs.

There are less than 5000 paramedics in NSW. It might sound like a big number but with a population of over eight million, it's not.

And when a big job goes down, it's our blue family that reaches out.